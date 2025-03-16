Cardinals Former Top Prospect Expected To Miss Opening Day Roster
The St. Louis Cardinals are trying to decide what their Opening Day roster will look like. Not being able to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado has certainly complicated matters, as some young players are going to be blocked from receiving opportunities.
One such player that may be blocked is outfielder Victor Scott II, who is having a tremendous spring. However, the Cardinals have made it a point to prioritize players such as Nolan Gorman, who is not having a productive spring.
When projecting the team's Opening Day roster, Katie Woo of The Athletic predicted that Scott would just barely miss the cut.
"If this camp were strictly about performance, this would be Scott’s job by a mile. He has outperformed Siani offensively: Scott is 10-for-29 (.345) with a 1.009 OPS, while Siani has tallied just two hits total over 33 at-bats. Still, the club is in gridlock over who should start come Opening Day," Woo reported.
"The Cardinals aren’t just weighing performance. They’re also weighing what is best for each player in the long term."
If Scott is in the minors to start the season, then it is likely that Lars Nootbaar will be the one to start in center field while Michael Siani serves as the team's fourth outfielder. But the Cardinals want to give Scott everyday opportunities, whether that comes in the Majors or at Triple-A Memphis.
Arenado staying has certainly complicated matters, and it has made it so players like Scott could be blocked. We'll see if Scott can still make the roster.
