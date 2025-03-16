Cardinals Make Unsurprising Announcement With 3-Time All-Star
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is just about two weeks from kicking off and there's a lot to be excited about with the St. Louis Cardinals despite the negative perception around the club.
The Cardinals obviously didn't do much throughout the offseason but they still have a lot of talent and can be a team that finishes above .500 and competes for a playoff spot. St. Louis finished tied for second place in the National League Central last year and should be able to compete in the division once again in 2025.
St. Louis will begin its 2025 season on March 27th against the Minnesota Twins and the team made an unsurprising announcement on Sunday that Sonny Gray will be the team's starting pitcher on Opening Day.
"Your Opening Day 2025 starter: Sonny Gray," the team announced on social media on Sunday.
This isn't ground-breaking or shocking by any means. Gray is a three-time All-Star and signed a big deal with the Cardinals last year. There was a time when the 2024 season ended when some wondered if Gray would be back. He has a no-trade clause in his deal and made it clear that he wants to be a Cardinal.
That's the type of guy fans should be excited to root for. Gray clearly wants to be a part of the organization and he will get the ball against the Twins on Opening Day when the Cardinals begin their trek to prove a lot of people wrong.
