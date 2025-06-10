Cardinals Gold Glover Predicted To Make All-MLB Team After 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have performed better than expected in 2025. They were not expected to be a contending ballclub, but they are just 1 1/2 games back in the National League Wild Card race and four back in the NL Central.
With plenty of time left in the season, there are a lot of things to like about this iteration of the Cardinals.
One player who has been performing well this season is second baseman Brendan Donovan. The former Gold Glove winner is likely to be an All-Star after his hot start to 2025.
However, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicts that he will make the All-MLB Second Team at the end of 2025.
Donovan is hitting .314/.381/.445 with four home runs, 26 RBI and an .826 OPS. He also has a 2.3 WAR to start the year.
The 28-year-old won his Gold Glove award in his rookie season in 2022. His ability to play multiple positions on the field is uncanny.
But has bat has been the main story in 2025. He is a contact-oriented hitter from the left side of the plate that possesses just enough power to be considered a home run threat at times.
If he were to make the All-MLB Second Team, he would only further establish himself as one of the brightest emerging stars in the league. He has by far been the best player on the Cardinals roster this season.
If he can remain healthy, he could certainly end up earning this honor at the end of the year.
