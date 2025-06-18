Cardinals Pitching Prospect Receives Praise After Hot Start To 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals may be starting to come back down to earth a little bit after a red-hot month of May got them back into contention.
They are now just three games above the .500 mark and are seven games back of first place in the National League Central. While only two games out in the Wild Card race, their playoff chances appear to be taking a hit.
Fortunately, if they sell at the trade deadline, they have some intriguing prospects who could make an impact later in the season.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter ranked the Cardinals farm system 15th out of all 30 Major League teams and highlighted pitching prospect Tekoah Roby.
"Roby was acquired in the 2023 deadline deal that sent Jordan Montgomery to the Rangers, but his prospect stock took a hit last year when he struggled to a 6.57 ERA in 38.1 innings while battling a shoulder issue. The 23-year-old opened the 2025 season with a 2.49 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 47 innings at Double-A, and he made his Triple-A debut on June 11," wrote Reuter.
Roby has risen through the ranks of the Cardinals system this season, and if he continues at this pace, it may not be long before the Cardinals give him the call to the Major Leagues.
He has performed well this season at Double-A and Triple-A, and he is somebody that could make an impact in the majors before long. We'll see how he performs going forward.
