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Highest Major League Baseball Payrolls and Player Salaries for 2026 Season

Which MLB teams are spending the most and which are pinching pennies?
Kyle Koster|
The Dodgers will enter 2026 with an enormous payroll as they seek a third straight World Series crown.
The Dodgers will enter 2026 with an enormous payroll as they seek a third straight World Series crown. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Major League Baseball is an outlier in the American sporting landscape in that teams do not operate under a salary cap. There is no limit to the amount of money organizations can spend in pursuit of the World Series. On the other side of the coin there is no salary floor, which creates widespread disparity across the 30 teams.

Clubs that exceed a predetermined payroll threshold must pay the Competitive Balance Tax, known more commonly a the luxury tax. This is an escalating figure that went up to $244 million for the 2026 season. A team's Competitive Balance Tax figure is calculated using the average annual value of each player's contract on the 40-man roster, plus any additional player benefit.

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MLB team payrolls for 2026

Team

2026 Payroll

Dodgers

$395.8 million

Mets

$367.9 million

Yankees

$325.4 million

Phillies

$309.5 million

Blue Jays

$302.4 million

Padres

$262.2 million

Red Sox

$256.3 million

Tigers

$236.6 million

Braves

$233.0 million

Astros

$228.1 million

Cubs

$222.4 million

Giants

$221.6 million

Rangers

$199.4 million

Orioles

$198.2 million

Angels

$187.0 million

Mariners

$182.6 million

Royals

$181.9 million

Diamondbacks

$162.0 million

Reds

$139.0 million

Athletics

$137.0 million

Brewers

$129.1 million

Pirates

$120.7 million

Cardinals

$119.7 million

Nationals

$106.3 million

White Sox

$105.5 million

Rockies

$105.3 million

Twins

$101.6 million

Rays

$98.8 million

Guardians

$97.0 million

Marlins

$77.3 million

Whether one thinks the latitude for teams to spend whatever they want is a good thing for baseball or bad, there is no argument against the blatant evidence that high payroll teams have enjoyed far more success than those operating on a tight budget.

Highest paid players in MLB for 2026

There are many ways for teams to construct contracts. For this exercise we will use the average annual value for each player's current contract

Player

Team

AAV

Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers

$70 million

Kyle Tucker

Dodgers

$60 million

Juan Soto

Mets

$51 million

Bo Bichette

Mets

$42 million

Zack Wheeler

Phillies

$42 million

Aaron Judge

Yankees

$40 million

Framber Valdez

Tigers

$38.3 million

Jacob deGrom

Rangers

$37 million

Blake Snell

Dodgers

$36.4 million

Gerrit Cole

Yankees

$36 million

World Series winners by payroll

The winning formula in baseball is not as easy as "highest payroll equals World Series" but historic trends suggest that small-market, tight-pursed teams have an uphill battle on their hands competing against the big boys. Nineteen of the past 26 World Series champions have been in the top-10 of payroll.

Year

Champion

Payroll Rank

2025

Dodgers

2nd

2024

Dodgers

3rd

2023

Rangers

4th

2022

Astros

8th

2021

Braves

10th

2020

Dodgers

1st

2019

Nationals

7th

2018

Red Sox

1st

2017

Astros

17th

2016

Cubs

5th

2015

Royals

13th

2014

Giants

7th

More MLB from Sports Illustrated

Published | Modified
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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