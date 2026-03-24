Highest Major League Baseball Payrolls and Player Salaries for 2026 Season
Major League Baseball is an outlier in the American sporting landscape in that teams do not operate under a salary cap. There is no limit to the amount of money organizations can spend in pursuit of the World Series. On the other side of the coin there is no salary floor, which creates widespread disparity across the 30 teams.
Clubs that exceed a predetermined payroll threshold must pay the Competitive Balance Tax, known more commonly a the luxury tax. This is an escalating figure that went up to $244 million for the 2026 season. A team's Competitive Balance Tax figure is calculated using the average annual value of each player's contract on the 40-man roster, plus any additional player benefit.
MLB team payrolls for 2026
Team
2026 Payroll
Dodgers
$395.8 million
Mets
$367.9 million
Yankees
$325.4 million
Phillies
$309.5 million
Blue Jays
$302.4 million
Padres
$262.2 million
Red Sox
$256.3 million
Tigers
$236.6 million
Braves
$233.0 million
Astros
$228.1 million
Cubs
$222.4 million
Giants
$221.6 million
Rangers
$199.4 million
Orioles
$198.2 million
Angels
$187.0 million
Mariners
$182.6 million
Royals
$181.9 million
Diamondbacks
$162.0 million
Reds
$139.0 million
Athletics
$137.0 million
Brewers
$129.1 million
Pirates
$120.7 million
Cardinals
$119.7 million
Nationals
$106.3 million
White Sox
$105.5 million
Rockies
$105.3 million
Twins
$101.6 million
Rays
$98.8 million
Guardians
$97.0 million
Marlins
$77.3 million
Whether one thinks the latitude for teams to spend whatever they want is a good thing for baseball or bad, there is no argument against the blatant evidence that high payroll teams have enjoyed far more success than those operating on a tight budget.
Highest paid players in MLB for 2026
There are many ways for teams to construct contracts. For this exercise we will use the average annual value for each player's current contract
Player
Team
AAV
Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers
$70 million
Kyle Tucker
Dodgers
$60 million
Juan Soto
Mets
$51 million
Bo Bichette
Mets
$42 million
Zack Wheeler
Phillies
$42 million
Aaron Judge
Yankees
$40 million
Framber Valdez
Tigers
$38.3 million
Jacob deGrom
Rangers
$37 million
Blake Snell
Dodgers
$36.4 million
Gerrit Cole
Yankees
$36 million
World Series winners by payroll
The winning formula in baseball is not as easy as "highest payroll equals World Series" but historic trends suggest that small-market, tight-pursed teams have an uphill battle on their hands competing against the big boys. Nineteen of the past 26 World Series champions have been in the top-10 of payroll.
Year
Champion
Payroll Rank
2025
Dodgers
2nd
2024
Dodgers
3rd
2023
Rangers
4th
2022
Astros
8th
2021
Braves
10th
2020
Dodgers
1st
2019
Nationals
7th
2018
Red Sox
1st
2017
Astros
17th
2016
Cubs
5th
2015
Royals
13th
2014
Giants
7th
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster