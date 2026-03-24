Highest Major League Baseball Payrolls and Player Salaries for 2026 Season

Major League Baseball is an outlier in the American sporting landscape in that teams do not operate under a salary cap. There is no limit to the amount of money organizations can spend in pursuit of the World Series. On the other side of the coin there is no salary floor, which creates widespread disparity across the 30 teams.

Clubs that exceed a predetermined payroll threshold must pay the Competitive Balance Tax, known more commonly a the luxury tax. This is an escalating figure that went up to $244 million for the 2026 season. A team's Competitive Balance Tax figure is calculated using the average annual value of each player's contract on the 40-man roster, plus any additional player benefit.

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MLB team payrolls for 2026

Team 2026 Payroll Dodgers $395.8 million Mets $367.9 million Yankees $325.4 million Phillies $309.5 million Blue Jays $302.4 million Padres $262.2 million Red Sox $256.3 million Tigers $236.6 million Braves $233.0 million Astros $228.1 million Cubs $222.4 million Giants $221.6 million Rangers $199.4 million Orioles $198.2 million Angels $187.0 million Mariners $182.6 million Royals $181.9 million Diamondbacks $162.0 million Reds $139.0 million Athletics $137.0 million Brewers $129.1 million Pirates $120.7 million Cardinals $119.7 million Nationals $106.3 million White Sox $105.5 million Rockies $105.3 million Twins $101.6 million Rays $98.8 million Guardians $97.0 million Marlins $77.3 million

Whether one thinks the latitude for teams to spend whatever they want is a good thing for baseball or bad, there is no argument against the blatant evidence that high payroll teams have enjoyed far more success than those operating on a tight budget.

Highest paid players in MLB for 2026

There are many ways for teams to construct contracts. For this exercise we will use the average annual value for each player's current contract

Player Team AAV Shohei Ohtani Dodgers $70 million Kyle Tucker Dodgers $60 million Juan Soto Mets $51 million Bo Bichette Mets $42 million Zack Wheeler Phillies $42 million Aaron Judge Yankees $40 million Framber Valdez Tigers $38.3 million Jacob deGrom Rangers $37 million Blake Snell Dodgers $36.4 million Gerrit Cole Yankees $36 million

World Series winners by payroll

The winning formula in baseball is not as easy as "highest payroll equals World Series" but historic trends suggest that small-market, tight-pursed teams have an uphill battle on their hands competing against the big boys. Nineteen of the past 26 World Series champions have been in the top-10 of payroll.

Year Champion Payroll Rank 2025 Dodgers 2nd 2024 Dodgers 3rd 2023 Rangers 4th 2022 Astros 8th 2021 Braves 10th 2020 Dodgers 1st 2019 Nationals 7th 2018 Red Sox 1st 2017 Astros 17th 2016 Cubs 5th 2015 Royals 13th 2014 Giants 7th

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