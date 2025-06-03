Cardinals Remain In Top 10 In Latest MLB Power Rankings
The St. Louis Cardinals began the month of May in dire straights, and after a loss on May 2, they were 14-19 on the season. However, they have kicked things into gear lately, having won 19 of their last 26 games.
Almost everything has been clicking for these Cardinals, and they now are being considered more likely to buy at the trade deadline than sell.
They lost two out of three to the Texas Rangers, but remain right in the hunt, only four games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
In Joel Reuter's latest power rankings for all 30 Major League teams, St. Louis remains at No. 7 following their recent road trip.
The Cardinals offense has been one of their biggest strengths, as in spots one through nine, hitters are producing. The recent loss of Jordan Walker hurts a bit, as he was just starting to heat up, but he likely won't miss much time.
Their defense has been their biggest strength. Nolan Arenado remains a staple at third base, Willson Contreras has adapted well to first base, and Victor Scott II is playing a very strong center field in just his second year in the big leagues.
The bullpen had been taxed early in the season, but has now begun to right the ship. If St. Louis keeps this up, it will be interesting to see where they decide to upgrade at the trade deadline.
They have a tough stretch coming up, with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays coming to town.
