Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Remain In Top 10 In Latest MLB Power Rankings

The Cardinals are holding their own.

Curt Bishop

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals began the month of May in dire straights, and after a loss on May 2, they were 14-19 on the season. However, they have kicked things into gear lately, having won 19 of their last 26 games.

Almost everything has been clicking for these Cardinals, and they now are being considered more likely to buy at the trade deadline than sell.

They lost two out of three to the Texas Rangers, but remain right in the hunt, only four games back of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

In Joel Reuter's latest power rankings for all 30 Major League teams, St. Louis remains at No. 7 following their recent road trip.

The Cardinals offense has been one of their biggest strengths, as in spots one through nine, hitters are producing. The recent loss of Jordan Walker hurts a bit, as he was just starting to heat up, but he likely won't miss much time.

Their defense has been their biggest strength. Nolan Arenado remains a staple at third base, Willson Contreras has adapted well to first base, and Victor Scott II is playing a very strong center field in just his second year in the big leagues.

The bullpen had been taxed early in the season, but has now begun to right the ship. If St. Louis keeps this up, it will be interesting to see where they decide to upgrade at the trade deadline.

They have a tough stretch coming up, with the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays coming to town.

More MLB: Yankees Nearly Avoided Ex-Cardinals Superstar Paul Goldschmidt

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Around MLB