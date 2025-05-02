Cardinals Trade Of All-Star Closer Is A Matter Of When, Not If
The St. Louis Cardinals are struggling to start the 2025 season. They are 14-18 and sit in fourth place in the National League Central, five games behind the first place Chicago Cubs.
The team is in transition rather than looking to contend, no matter if they might try and spin it a different way. 2025 was intended to a be a "reset" year.
If their struggles continue, they will likely look to trade a few players away at the deadline. One player who could be dealt is Ryan Helsley.
Mark Powell of FanSided noted that it seems all but inevitable Helsley is traded this summer.
"It's a matter of when the St. Louis Cardinals will trade Ryan Helsley, not if. Helsley is sure to be one of the best relief pitchers available on the open market come the trade deadline, and as much as he might want to remain in St. Louis, the Cards are a team without much direction. John Mozeliak gave way to Chaim Bloom, but Helsley would be a great fit in a struggling bullpen," Powell writes.
Mozeliak will be stepping aside at the end of 2025. Selling high on Helsley would make sense for St. Louis and put Bloom in position to have a clean slate in 2026 when he takes over.
Helsley saved 49 games last year and set a Cardinals' franchise record while also winning Reliever of the Year. He could bring back a massive haul of prospects that would help St. Louis restock its farm system.
More MLB: Former Cardinals Division Rival Praises Yadier Molina As Top Catcher