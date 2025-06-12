Cardinals Will Prioritize 2026 At Trade Deadline, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks. They have performed better than expected, but the cracks are starting to show.
The team is still four games above .500, but were just swept at home by the Toronto Blue Jays and have now lost four consecutive games. The trade deadline is approaching, and it remains to be seen what St. Louis will do.
The Cardinals could go one of three ways. They could buy, sell or hold. Regardless, 2025 isn't the only thing they'll have in mind.
Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that they'll have one eye on 2026 and beyond as well.
"This year’s deadline will still be in Mozeliak’s control. [Chaim] Bloom won’t be making any decisions about the major-league roster this deadline, though he’ll certainly be available for consultation if needed," Woo wrote. "But Mozeliak’s last trade deadline isn’t solely about what direction he thinks is best for the remainder of the season. He’ll be working under parameters set by ownership while also taking into consideration what Bloom will inherit come the offseason."
Clearly, the Cardinals aren't solely focused on 2025 and want to make sure that Bloom has a clean slate for 2026.
For this reason, they might be best off selling at the trade deadline rather than buying, as if they do buy, they won't have the prospect capital to make a big splash.
It will certainly be interesting to see what direction the Cardinals decide to take.
