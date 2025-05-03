Cardinals Writer Explains Role For Recently Promoted Top Prospect
The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Saturday morning that top pitching prospect Michael McGreevy had been promoted from Triple-A Memphis. In a corresponding move, St. Louis sent right-hander Roddery Munoz back to Memphis.
McGreevy burst onto the scene last year, going 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA. After a strong spring training showing, he was shockingly left off the Opening Day roster, though he'll likely get more chances to shine down the road.
However, this may not be a long-term arrangement. On X, Katie Woo, who covers the Cardinals for The Athletic explained what McGreevy's role will be, and it appears that this is only a short-term situation.
"Protection role for McGreevy today. Cardinals need innings after short start by [Sonny] Gray last night/rain in the forecast today," Woo posted.
"In other words: He’s here to cover in case of emergency. His importance as depth in Triple-A remains unchanged."
Unfortunately, it appears that McGreevy will only be up for Saturday's game. There is rain in St. Louis and the bullpen is taxed after a 9-3 blowout loss in the series opener.
For example, if Erick Fedde, Saturday's scheduled starter doesn't last long or his start is cut short by rain, the Cardinals will need McGreevy to cover innings. In all likelihood, he'll be sent back down to Memphis on Sunday.
But this does not mean McGreevy won't be back. His strong spring showing and his success late in 2024 should still be considered. If the Cardinals sell at the trade deadline, a spot will open up for him.
