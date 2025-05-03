Cardinals Finally Giving Fans First Look At Red-Hot Prospect In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals made a pretty big announcement on Saturday afternoon.
St. Louis was blown out in its first game of a three-game series against the New York Mets on Friday and have two more games left to go against the hottest team in the National League. The Cardinals added a very intriguing reinforcement to the big league roster on Saturday by calling up young hurler Michael McGreevy, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"The Cardinals have recalled RHP Michael McGreevy and optioned RHP Roddery Munoz back to Triple-A Memphis," Denton said. "McGreevy pitched well in Spring Training. Now word yet whether he will be used as a starter or a reliever."
McGreevy has been one of the most talked about pitchers for the Cardinals this season and he hasn't even appeared in a game at the big league level in 2025. He made four appearances last year and had a 1.96 ERA. McGreevy shined in Spring Training leading to a serious debate about whether the club should've put him on the Opening Day roster. The Cardinals opted against it and started him in Triple-A.
So, why now? Denton shared the latest on his potential short term role.
"Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said that RHP Michael McGreevy is in St. Louis for 'protection,' meaning he can offer several innings if starters struggle today or tomorrow. Rain interrupting the next two games — and knocking out starters — is also a consideration," Denton shared.
It's certainly an exciting day for St. Louis.
