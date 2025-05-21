Cardinals Writer Lists Two Reasons For Concern About 2025 Squad
The St. Louis Cardinals got off to a dreadful 14-19 start this season, but they have since started to play better baseball.
They have won 13 of their last 16 games and are just two games back of first place in the National League Central and Wild Card races. Everything appears to be clicking right now.
St. Louis is outperforming expectations, and there are certainly a lot of reasons for fans to be optimistic about this club going forward.
However, there are always other factors that come into play, and Mason Keith of Redbird Rants lists two reasons why it's fair for some fans to remain skeptical.
"Under the hood, the rotation shows many concerning signs of regression. The teams ranks 18th in hits allowed, 20th in runs allowed, 18th in earned runs, and 27th in strikeouts. Even with the low walk rate and above average ERA, the team shows they can be hit off of and are one of the worst at reducing the outcome," Keith writes.
"The bullpen is already in a fragile state with not many reinforcements to back it up coming from the farm system. The starting pitching used to have many promising arms to supplement the major league roster, until the injury bug has swept across the organization."
While the pitching staff has performed well, there is still some cause for concern, and if the struggles from earlier this year start to rear their ugly head again, it's fair to wonder if St. Louis might consider selling at the trade deadline.
