Cardinals Writer Praises Team For Not Making Rafael Devers Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't made any big splashes since signing Sonny Gray to a three-year, $75 million contract prior to the 2024 season. They haven't made any major free agent signings or blockbuster trades since then.
Recently, the San Francisco Giants made a blockbuster trade to acquire Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox. San Francisco finally has the big bat they need to compete with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While some Cardinals fans may wish that St. Louis had made this move, Cliff Williams of Redbird Rants pointed out that not making this move was the right call.
"Devers is in the second year of a massive 10-year, $313.5 million contract. Taking on the remaining $250+ million of that deal would have significantly burdened the Cardinals' payroll for years to come. After next year, his salary is $28.5 million a year. He will be 36 at the end of the contract. The Cardinals had trouble finding a buyer for [Nolan] Arenado’s $21 million," Williams wrote.
"While Devers is a potent bat, his defensive limitations at third base have always been a question mark, and the one thing that has made this Cardinals season better than expected has been the good defense."
2025 was meant to be a transition season for the Cardinals, and acquiring Devers would have gone against everything they had preached about giving young players runway.
St. Louis would have also had to part ways with some top prospects, and this year is not the year to do that.
Devers also had refused to move off third base or take reps at first base, which had soured his relationship with the Red Sox.
