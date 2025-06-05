Cardinals Writer Urges Team To Call Up Top Pitching Prospect For Next Stretch
The St. Louis Cardinals have a grueling stretch of games coming up. Beginning with Thursday's doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, they had 11 straight days without an off-day.
This means that they may want to return to a six-man rotation for the time being. It would make sense to do this so as not to tax the bullpen.
However, instead of moving Steven Matz back to the rotation, there is something else they could try.
Top pitching prospect Michael McGreevy remains at Triple-A Memphis, but he is ready for the Major Leagues.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants urged the Cardinals to call him up after Wednesday's rainout, saying that it should accelerate his promotion and result in an extended stay.
"According to manager Oliver Marmol, the Cardinals were planning on moving to a six-man rotation for this grueling stretch of games they are embarking on, with Sunday being the day that they were likely to give that sixth man their start. There was already speculation that McGreevy would be that guy, especially after he was pulled from his shutout start on Tuesday after just 4.1 innings of work, but the doubleheader being played Thursday seems to scream to me that will be their reality," Jacobs wrote.
McGreevy has made one appearance in the majors this season. He pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Andre Pallante and earned his first win of the season. Last year, he was 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA and pitched an eight-inning gem in his final start of the year.
The young right-hander is ready, and the time has come for St. Louis to bring him to the majors for good.
