MLB Writer Makes Grim Prediction For Cardinals In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals had a very quiet offseason. Only one move was made that directly impacted the Major League roster.
They signed reliever Phil Maton to a one-year, $2 million contract, but also failed to trade any veterans and get on with their proposed "reset."
2025 figures to be more of a transitional season for St. Louis rather than one in which they'll contend, which may negatively impact their final record for the year.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently made predictions for each team's record in 2025. He made a grim prediction for St. Louis, projecting them to go 74-88.
"The Cardinals didn't have the offseason sell-off that many anticipated, as Ryan Helsley, Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras all still remain. Perhaps we're underestimating what St. Louis could do in 2025 since the organization has been open about looking toward 2026.
However, the starting rotation falls off in a hurry after Gray and Erick Fedde. And if the Cardinals are on the fringes of contention this summer, they might decide to sell off pieces like Helsley and Arenado as they plan for the future."
It might not be a pretty summer in St. Louis. They have missed the postseason in back-to-back years and don't have a lot going for them.
As Kelly predicted, they might end up being sellers at the trade deadline, just as they were in 2023 when they finished 71-91. The goal for St. Louis should be to set themselves up for 2026 and beyond.
