MLB Writer Outlines Cardinals' Worst-Case Scenario For 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals don't exactly have a solid outlook for the 2025 season. It was a quiet offseason, with only one free agent signing and no other moves made to address the Major League roster.
They promised a "reset" but didn't trade any players away, staying stuck in the middle for the 2025 season.
Either way, this year figures to be more of a transitional year for St. Louis as they prepare for John Mozeliak to hand the reins over to Chaim Bloom.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently outlined what the worst-case scenario for St. Louis will be, which was a possible last-place finish as a result of young players not developing.
"The Cardinals probably aren't going to be good in 2025. But then again, that was their outlook for 2024 and they ended up beating expectations," Rymer wrote.
"This could happen again if the various 20-somethings in their offense break out under new hitting coach Brant Brown. Cardinals fans will be especially fixated on Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman, who were both elite prospects not long ago.
It hasn't been an encouraging spring for either, however. Walker has a .469 OPS in 11 games, with Gorman at .585 through 17 contests."
Offense is what killed the Cardinals last season. If they continue to struggle offensively, then it is highly unlikely that they will be a contending team.
A lot depends on Walker and Gorman taking the next step. This is a year in which the Cardinals will see what they have in the system, and if they can't improve, then it may be time to trust other young players to get the job done.
More MLB: Cardinals Receive Depressing "F" Grade For Offseason By Top MLB Insider