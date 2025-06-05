MLB Writer Praises John Mozeliak For Cardinals Trade Deadline Approach
The St. Louis Cardinals were expected to be surefire sellers this year at the trade deadline. They have plenty of players on expiring contracts that contending teams might want.
However, they themselves are now a contending team. A red-hot month of May has helped them surge into the third National League Wild Card spot.
Instead of selling, St. Louis could look to buy instead and push the chips for a run in 2025.
The proposed "reset" may actually be working to perfection for St. Louis. Wynston Wilcox of FanSided even praised John Mozeliak for his approach and said that he is making the right call.
"John Mozeliak will be faced with that challenging decision with just under two months until the deadline. I guess if this is his last year with the Cardinals, what a way to finish," wrote Wilcox
"Mozeliak said in a Q&A with MLB.com that he’s actually embracing a complicated approach to the trade deadline at the end of July. You can’t blame him either. What makes it complicated is he has to figure out exactly which direction he wants to take."
The Cardinals could go in either direction this summer. If they remain in contention, they could either buy or stand pat. They could also make moves in both directions to have one eye on the present and another on the future.
If they are out of contention, which seems unlikely, they will obviously be aggressive sellers. Still, it will be interesting to see what approach they take. Mozeliak clearly has embraced the ambiguity of it all.
