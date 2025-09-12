3 Huge Cardinals Storylines To Follow Down The Stretch
Over the next few weeks, there is going to be increasing chatter about what the St. Louis Cardinals will look like in the offseason and beyond. But, before we get to the offseason, there are things to follow with the team beofre the regular season actually ends.
St. Louis will kick off a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday evening. The Cardinals enter the game with a 72-75 record and in fourth place in the National League Central. The Brewers, on the other hand, are in first place in the division. Milwaukee is about to lock up a playoff position and the Cardinals are still trying to get back to .500.
With all of that being said, here are the three biggest storylines to follow for the Cardinals down the stretch:
How will the Cardinals handle the stretch run?
The St. Louis Cardinals "Runway" Guys
With the offseason approaching and plenty of questions about who will be back, this leads to questions about the runway guys. Jordan Walker, Nolan Gorman, and Alec Burleson specifically will be guys to watch. Walker is a former No. 1 prospect for the team with all of the talent in the world. The season hasn't gone as planned, but has he done enough to make a case for 2026? Gorman is in a similar position, but has been better overall offensively. But, same question without the No. 1 prospect pedigree Walker had. Burleson has played so well this year that it's tough to get him out of the lineup. He absolutely looks like he should be a part of the long-term future plans.
Standings Watch
The Cardinals are 72-75 right now. With 15 games left in the regular season, will the Cardinals get back above .500 before it comes to an end? St. Louis is technically in playoff contention right now as well just four games back of playoff spot. If the Cardinals could sweep the Brewers, perhaps, that makes things much more interesting.
Nolan Arenado
He's working his way back from a shoulder injury and could be back in the very near future. Is he coming back for a last dance in front of the Cardinals fans with all of the trade rumors around him? If so, make sure to take it all in with him over the next few weeks.
