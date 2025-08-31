3 St. Louis Cardinals To Watch Before Chaim Bloom Takes Over
The St. Louis Cardinals have just 25 games left in the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season
To take that one step further, there are just 25 games left in the John Mozeliak era leading the organization. St. Louis will be turning the keys to the organization fully over to Chaim Bloom. Before coming over to St. Louis, Bloom was the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox. While with Boston, Bloom helped to rebuild the club's farm system, which has played a big impact on the 2025 season. But, Boston moved on from him leading the way for him to join the Cardinals.
The biggest move of Bloom's stint in Boston surely was cutting ties with Mookie Betts in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. BLoom showed that he wasn't afraid to take a big swing. Soon enough, he's going to have to make decisions for this Cardinals roster. So, who could leave the organization this winter?
Here are three potential options to watch:
Who will the Caridnals move on from this offseason?
Nolan Arenado - Third Baseman
Arenado is the most obvious guy to watch heading into the offseason. His name was thrown around in trade rumors dating back to last offseason, but the no-trade clause and somewhat small market impacted things. He's currently on the Injured List and Nolan Gorman has been red-hot filling in for him at third base. Don't be shocked if the club tries to get a deal done this winter to open up the position. It will be difficult with the no-trade clause, but maybe St. Louis will get creative.
Pedro Pagés/Yohel Pozo - Catcher
The Cardinals have more depth at catcher than arguably any other position on the roster right now. The Cardinals just promoted No. 6 prospect Jimmy Crooks up to the big leagues with Pozo going to the Injured List. When Pozo returns, the Cardinals will have Pagés, Pozo, Crooks, and Iván Herrera all on the roster. Beyond these guys, the Cardinals also have No. 3 prospect Leonardo Bernal and No. 4 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez down in the minors. At some point, we'll surely see the team move on from at least one catcher.
Lars Nootbaar - Outfielder
Nootbaar is 27 years old and is under team control for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. If a team is on the look out for outfield help, Nootbaar could be an obvious option. Plus, with the Cardinals seemingly needing to rebuild, Nootbaar may not fit the team's timeline.
