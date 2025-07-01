Are Yankees-Cardinals Spiraling Toward Deadline Fireworks?
No matter what the St. Louis Cardinals do, it seems like they can’t get out of trade speculation.
The Cardinals had a tough say on Monday, but still have an impressive 47-39 record. The Cardinals are just three games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central. St. Louis is firmly in the mix for a National League playoff spot and right now hold the final Wild Card spot and are just 2 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the top spot and one game behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the No. 2 spot.
Now, July is here and there is no need to blow up the roster. The Cardinals have looked too good to justify trading pieces away and throwing in the towel. Despite this, Yahoo Sports national MLB insider Russell Dorsey called Arenado a potential fit for the New York Yankees.
"The Yankees went into the 2025 season having addressed most of their lineup needs by signing Paul Goldschmidt to play first and trading for Cody Bellinger to play center, allowing Aaron Judge to move back to his natural position in right and Jazz Chisholm Jr. to fill the need at third base," Dorsey said. "However, once Chisholm came off the injured list at the beginning of June, the Yankees moved him to second base, where he’s an above-average defender, and his bat has thanked them, as Chisholm has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the past month.
"Which serves to underscore the fact that New York has been looking for someone to fill the void at third for a while, and at this point, having tried all the internal options, the fix is going to have to come from outside the organization. Potential targets: Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Eugenio Suarez (Arizona Diamondbacks), Ryan McMahon (Colorado Rockies)."
Arenado was a popular name in trade speculation for the Yankees and maybe he would've even lifted his no-trade clause for a deal back in the offseason, but the Cardinals are thriving and this just doesn't seem likely any more. Sure, the Yankees would probably love to have Arenado, but St. Louis has looked like a playoff team and Arenado is a big reason why.
