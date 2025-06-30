Cardinals Fans To Get Glimpse Into Future With JJ Wetherholt
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the top overall prospects in baseball in infielder JJ Wetherholt.
He was taken in the first round of the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft and is currently the No. 16 overall prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. He's the Cardinals' No. 1 prospect and it was shared on Monday that Wetherholt will represent the Cardinals in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game.
This will be a great opportunity for Wetherholt to show what he can do on a national stage. The game itself will take place on Saturday, July 12th from Atlanta, Georgia. It's an honor to be selected for the game and is one that Wetherholt has absolutely earned.
He's in his first full professional season after being drafted last year and already looks like a star. He has played 57 games down with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and is already pushing for a promotion. He is slashing .305/.430/.453 with five homers, 27 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 41 walks, 13 doubles, and 35 runs scored. He has more walks than strikeouts with his 41 walks to just 35 strikeouts.
This kid is the real deal and if he can keep up this level of play throughout the rest of the season, it wouldn't be a shock to see him make the jump to the big leagues as soon as next year. That part is speculation, but it's true. He's that good. Now, fans will get a glimpse into the future.
