Beloved Cardinals All-Star Could Be Back In 2025 For Just $2 Million
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly will be embracing a full-on youth movement this upcoming season.
St. Louis is going to put its focus on improving the farm system and likely will be parting ways with some veterans. While it makes sense to let some high-priced veterans go, the Cardinals should keep some around to help mentor the young players.
It would be even more difficult if the 2025 Cardinals are just full of very young players. Having a few veterans out there to be depth pieces but more de facto coaches could go a long way in helping the young core develop.
One player who should be in the mix for this role is Matt Carpenter. He returned to the Cardinals in 2024 and appeared in 59 games and was solid. While this is the case, at this point in his career, his voice in the clubhouse likely is more important than his play on the field.
He is a three-time All-Star and a champion who has seen it all throughout his 14-year big league career. He has said that he enjoyed his role with St. Louis and could be open to a return. It's unclear if he will play in 2024, but if he decides to, the Cardinals should be all over a deal.
Carpenter is projected to get a deal worth roughly $2 million in free agency, and that is nothing compared to the mentorship and important role he could play with St. Louis' young pieces. If the Cardinals are embracing a youth movement, it should be a no-brainer to bring Carpenter back.
