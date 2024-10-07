Beloved Cardinals All-Star Projected To Get $77 Million Contract
One former St. Louis Cardinals star is going to get paid well this winter.
Free agency will be here soon and former Cardinals All-Star Michael Wacha will be available and is expected to cash in. Wacha spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals and had one of the best seasons of his career.
Wacha made 29 starts and had a 3.35 ERA. He also had a 145-to-45 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 166 2/3 innings pitched.
The veteran righty has three straight seasons with an ERA below 4.00 under his belt. He certainly can help a contender and is projected to get a deal worth roughly $77 million over four years, according to Spotrac.
Wacha began his big league career with the Cardinals and spent the first seven years of his career in town. Over that stretch, he appeared in 165 total games -- including 151 starts -- and logged a 3.91 ERA and earned his lone All-Star nod.
It's too early to know where he will end up this winter, but it's clear that he is going to cash in. One team that could be ruled out for Wacha certainly is the Cardinals. St. Louis is looking to trim payroll and therefore a reunion with Wacha won't be in the cards.
Hopefully, wherever Wacha lands he is able to continue to shine. He is a major reason why the Royals were able to completely transform their franchise and now are back in the playoffs.
