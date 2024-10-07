Ex-Cardinals $22.5 Million Hurler Linked To Rangers In Surprising Winter Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals front office has made unwise decisions over the last decade, costing the organization years of missed star talent.
For instance, Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen and Miami Marlins fireballer Sandy Alcantara were traded from the Cardinals in Dec. 2018 in exchange for two-time Silver Slugger Marcell Ozuna, now one of the best hitters in the league with the Atlanta Braves.
However, this article is about a former Cardinals hurler who, despite enduring the worst season of his career in 2024, has surprisingly been linked to the Texas Rangers in a potential winter deal.
"And what better fit for (Jordan) Montgomery would there be than a return to the Rangers?" Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday morning when discussing potential trades that could take place this offseason. "He never wanted to leave Texas, and the Rangers have Max Scherzer, Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi all coming off the books. Reacquiring Montgomery for a season and paying, let's say, half of his salary for 2025 would be a good move for General Manager Chris Young."
Montgomery logged an 8-7 record with a 6.23 ERA, 83-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .312 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings pitched for the Diamondbacks this season.
The 31-year-old was a vital member of the Rangers' 2023 World Series championship bid after being traded from the Cardinals last summer when St. Louis was enduring one of its worst seasons in franchise history.
When factoring in Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick's recent negative comments about Montgomery's poor performance in 2024, it's safe to say there could be some tension between Arizona and the former Cardinals southpaw.
If Kendrick is willing to eat a significant portion of Montgomery's expensive $22.5 million vesting option for 2025, a reunion with Texas for next season could be possible.
