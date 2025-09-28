Blue Jays Called 'Realistic' Nolan Arenado Landing Spot
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best third basemen in Major League Baseball history, but that likely won't be the case any longer when the 2026 Major League Baseball season gets here.
Nolan Areando has been clear in the fact that he's willing to waive his no-trade clause for the right opportunity. The Cardinals star made it sound like he will be willing to open up his list of approved teams to waive his no-trade clause, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.
"I think I have to be,” Arenado said about being open to more teams. “That’s something I’ll discuss with my agent and my family. I think the discussion I’ll have with my agent for sure is that the list will be different."
With the regular season winding down, there's been plenty of buzz about which teams could make sense for the Cardinals star. Newsweek's Andrew Wright wrote up a story about four "realistic" teams for Arenado and one that stood out was the Toronto Blue Jays.
Where will Nolan Arenado go?
"Toronto Blue Jays," Wright said. "Toronto as a landing spot will solely revolve around the free agency of shortstop Bo Bichette. If Bichette returns to Toronto, there will really not be a need to trade for Arenado.
"If Bichette does not return, though, that would allow third baseman Ernie Clement to slide to shortstop, opening a spot at third base for Arenado."
Now, that's a good idea. The Blue Jays are contenders. They are the top team in the American League East with a 93-68 record heading into Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. At third base, the Blue Jays have Ernie Clement, Addison Barger, and utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Arenado would be an upgrade and the Blue Jays clearly have shown that they aren't afraid to spend money over the last year, as shown through their pursuit of Juan Soto and then signing of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a massive deal.
Even if Bichette does return, the Blue Jays are a team that the Cardinals should call.
