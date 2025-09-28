Insider Predicts Cardinals-Braves Offseason Blockbuster Swap
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few stars at their disposal who realistically could be playing elsewhere when the 2026 Major League Baseball season begins.
The two names that spring to mind the most are Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado. Both former All-Star have no-trade clauses and both have made it known that they could be willing to waive them for the right opportunity. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale specifically talked about Gray in his weekly Sunday column and in the process predicted that the Cardinals will end up traading him to the Atlanta Braves.
Will Sonny Gray get traded this winter?
"Cardinals ace Sonny Gray, who exercised his full no-trade rights this season, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he’s now open to being traded with the Cardinals expected to further tear down their roster in a rebuild," Nightengale said. "'I came here to win,' said Gray, who is owed $35 million in 2026. 'I signed here two years ago with the expectation of winning and trying to win, and that hasn’t played out that way. I want to win. And I expect to win.' Prediction: Gray winds up with Atlanta."
Gray has had a good run in St. Louis. He signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Cardinals ahead of the 2024 season with the intention of stabilizing this starting rotation. It was the team's biggest weakness in 2023 and the front office made a big move. Gray has been good, too. He had a 3.84 ERA in 28 starts in 2024. In 2025, Gray had a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts. In both seasons, Gray logged over 200 strikeouts and has a 27-17 overall record in St. Louis. He has given the Cardinals a chance to win pretty much each time he has gotten the ball for the organization.
Atlanta has been a popular team for speculation around Gray. But, this is a different story when an insider of Nightengale's caliber brings it up. There's certainly a real chance that the Cardinals cut ties with the former All-Star this winter.
