Braves Tabbed 'Potential Landing Spot' For $75 Million Cardinals All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for rough waters over the next few years. They're not a World Series contender as the roster currently sits, but their upcoming rebuild looks to change that.
St. Louis is going to need to make some tough offseason decisions, specifically with trades, this winter.
Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals could trade their ace, Sonny Gray, to the Atlanta Braves during the offseason. Given Gray's no-trade clause and contract, it could be difficult to find a suitor, but the Braves might work perfectly.
Braves could be the perfect landing spot for Cardinals ace Sonny Gray
"Sonny Gray accepting a trade to play for the Atlanta Braves has been an assumption by many since the Cardinals faltered in 2024. Dating back to last offseason, rumors surrounding a potential trade of Gray to Atlanta began to surface, and those rumors haven't gone anywhere since," Gauvain wrote. "For starters, Atlanta is one of the closest teams to Gray's hometown in Tennessee. When he signed with the Cardinals, he stated that the location of St. Louis was convenient given its proximity to his home. The same reason could be applied to the Braves.
"The Braves, who have been perennial National League pennant contenders since 2021, have taken a step back this year. They have a 75-84 record, and will miss the postseason for the first time since 2018. This hasn't set the organization back in its search for another World Series trophy. They'll look to fill in the gaps that were exposed this year over the winter to return to contention in 2026."
The Braves could be one of the top landing spots for Gray because Atlanta is close to his hometown. This proximity could cause Gray to be more willing to waive his no-trade clause.
The Braves are also looking to turn their franchise back around in 2026 after a tremendous down year this season. Acquiring a talented ace like Gray to place near the top of the rotation would be a good start.
If the Braves are willing to eat most of Gray's contract, it likely wouldn't cost much at all in terms of prospect capital. This deal could make plenty of sense for both sides.
More MLB: 3 Huge Cardinals Offseason Predictions: Too Early Edition