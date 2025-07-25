Brendan Donovan Trade? Cardinals Deadline Stance Revealed
The St. Louis Cardinals entered the day on Friday with a 53-51 record and plenty of question marks with the trade deadline just six days away now.
There was a time before the All-Star Game that the Cardinals looked like one of baseball's best feel-good stories. The club has been inconsistent since, though. Now, everything seems to be up in the air. Players across the roster have been talked about left and right when it has come to trade rumors. No body has been safe from the noise, including All-Star Brendan Donovan.
While this is the case, MLB.com's John Denton shared that the club has shown "no indication" to make a move at this time.
"That fits the description of Cardinals All-Star and stellar leadoff hitter Brendan Donovan," Denton said. "The Cards have given no indication they would move the Gold Glover, but they do have 2B/SS JJ Wetherholt — the top prospect in the org — thriving at Triple A and poised for a promotion."
This was in reference to a post from ESPN's Buster Olney talking about what the Houston Astros need.
"The Astros' best fit in what they seek in a hitter is someone who could play second base or left field, and they can move Jose Altuve accordingly," Olney said. "Per Fangraphs, Astros have a 94.5 percent chance to reach the postseason; they lead the Mariners by five games in the AL West"
Sure, Donovan could fit with Houston, but there doesn't seem to be anything cooking right now.
