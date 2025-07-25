Ryan Helsley Breaks Silence On Cardinals Future, Growing Rumors
Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade Ryan Helsley away before the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline on July 31st?
This question will be answered in six days, at the latest. Although we will have to wait a few days to find out what the Cardinals will do, the All-Star closer gave the clearest answer yet that he thinks he will be moved. The Athletic's Katie Woo and Will Sammon shared a quote from Helsley in which he shared that he thinks there's a 90 percent chance that he gets moved.
"Still, contending teams want firepower, and relief pitching is always coveted this time of year," Woo and Sammon said. "Helsley and the Cleveland Guardians’ Emmanuel Clase look to be the top closers available, leaving Helsley counting down the days. 'I would say it’s 90 percent I go, 10 percent I stay,' Helsley said."
If the Cardinals trade Helsley away, that would be a clear sign of the organization's strategy moving forward. Helsley has spent his entire seven-year big league career in St. Louis to this point. He's made it clear he wants to stay, but he's going to be a free agent at the end of the season and the Cardinals have been inconsistent since the All-Star break. Helsley is the obvious answer if a deal is made. But, the next few days could always change things.
It sounds like Helsley thinks a deal is coming, but maybe the next few days could change things.
