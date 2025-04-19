Cardinals 22-Year-Old Outfielder Second In MLB In Exciting Stat
A former No. 21 overall pick of the St. Louis Cardinals might be starting to break through, as he’s nearly leading Major League Baseball in an intriguing statistical category.
The Cardinals have gotten off to a better start to the 2025 season than most people expected. Some of St. Louis’ success can be attributed to the improved play of their young right fielder, Jordan Walker.
The 22-year-old Walker never got it going in 2024 and saw himself promoted and demoted on multiple occasions throughout the season. Walker ended up with a slash line last year of .201/.253/.366 with five home runs, 20 RBI, and one stolen base in 164 Major League at-bats.
Walker’s 2025 is already looking better, however. He’s hitting .239/.301/.343 with two home runs, six RBI, and two stolen bases in 67 at-bats, and he’s No. 2 in all of MLB in average bat speed, as noted by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden on Friday.
Bowden posted the top four MLB average bat speed leaders to X. Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays was first at 78.7 MPH, Walker was second at 77.9 MPH, Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates was third at 77.8 MPH, and Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros was fourth at 76.9 MPH.
Walker’s improving numbers and impressive bat speed must have the Cardinals excited. If Walker keeps developing at the big-league level, St. Louis might have a bright future ahead with Walker and 23-year-old Masyn Winn leading the charge.
St. Louis was set to continue its series with the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field after losing the first contest of the four-game set.
