Cardinals $260 Million All-Star Linked To Ongoing Trade Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals have reportedly tried to trade star infielder Nolan Arenado for the last few months. But his contract has a lot of money left on it and also includes a no-trade clause that allows the veteran to ax any trade he doesn't want.
But no trade has come to fruition.
Nate Duffett of Sporting News recently suggested the Cardinals would continue to try to trade their talented infielder as the season heads closer to the trade deadline.
"The primary obstacle to trading Arenado during the offseason was his contract. Contending teams that could use Arenado's glove don't have the appetite to take on such a lucrative contract, which makes the job that much harder for the Cardinals," Duffett wrote. "The main reason for trading Arenado is to get themselves away from his contract, but if they have to eat most of the deal to move him, they may as well hold on to him.
"The Cardinals reportedly had a deal worked out in the offseason with the Houston Astros, but Arenado exercised his no-trade rights at the last minute, according to Christopher Kline. While the Astros were able to get an even better bat in Isaac Paredes, there are still some teams around the league who might find a place for a Gold Glove infielder. "
The Cardinals will like continue to chase an Arenado trade until they find one or the veteran's contract ends.
While he's a talented player, he's taking up a spot in the lineup that could be occupied by a top prospect like Thomas Saggese or JJ Wetherholt.
Dumping his money off the payroll would be huge for the Cardinals as well. It just doesn't seem likely at this point unless a buyer gets very aggressive and desperate.
More MLB: Cardinals Trade Deadline Approach Will Have Impact On Top Prospects