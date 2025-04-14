Cardinals 3-Time All-Star Has Clear Message For St. Louis Fans
The St. Louis Cardinals have had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season, to say the least.
St. Louis started the season 3-0 and has since gone 4-8. The Cardinals are 4-6 over their last 10 games and currently are in fourth place in the National League Central only in front of the Pittsburgh Pirates. While this is the case, they are just 2 1/2 games out of the top spot in the division and won two out of three games against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The club has been inconsistent to kick off the season, but there have been positive moments which should give fans some hope at least.
One interesting talking point so far this season for St. Louis has been the fact that Busch Stadium has been much more empty in usual. Clearly, the fans have strong feelings about how the last few seasons have gone and that is being reflected with ticket sales.
Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras shared a message to the St. Louis fans on Sunday and said they shouldn't give up hope yet.
"We play for them, I don't know why they're not here," Contreras said in a clip shared by
Grace Ybarra of KMOV. "I mean, they have their reasons, I'm not saying that. You guys know we play for you guys and we need you guys. You guys give us energy One thing that I'm going to say is don't stop believing in this team. Because we have everything in this clubhouse that I'm going to say because I feel like it. We have everything in this clubhouse to compete and the energy we've been showed from Day 1 to now is amazing."
