Cardinals 32-Year-Old Arguably Has Been Most Impressive Player In Camp
The St. Louis Cardinals are fully in action right now in Spring Training.
We are about a week into Spring Training games and there has been some positive takeaways so far. Most of the chatter about the Cardinals has been negative over the last few months, but there are some really talented players in this organization. One player who has been red-hot to kick off Spring Training has been three-time All-Star Willson Contreras.
I guess, this isn't too shocking. He's a phenomenal player and one of the better right-handed hitters in the National League. He had a roller coaster of an offseason with trade speculation initially and then the news that he didn't want to leave and would use his no-trade clause. He is transitioning to first base to replace Paul Goldschmidt.
He's appeared in three games so far this spring and all have been starts at first base. He's been phenomenal from the plate as well, although it's been a small sample size. Contreras has been red-hot with four base hits in six at-bats to go along with a double, RBI, and a walk. He's slashing .667/.750/.833. although it's just been three games.
While this is the case, there isn't much more you can ask out of a guy. He has embraced being a Cardinal despite not always getting the best treatment at times. In an offseason full of trade chatter, he made it clear he wants to be a Cardinals. It's nice to see him thriving.
More MLB: Cardinals $7.5M Hurler Predicted To Land With Guardians By MLB Writer