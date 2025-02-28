Cardinals $7.5M Hurler Predicted To Land With Guardians By MLB Writer
It seems like no matter what happens with the St. Louis Cardinals they are going to be pegged as a team that could get a trade or two done over the next few months.
St. Louis was in too many trade rumors throughout the offseason to ignore. The Cardinals themselves made it known that they were open for business, but they didn't really get any deals done. Because of this, there has been a lot of chatter about the possibility throughout Spring Training about what could happen still.
At this point, it would be pretty surprising to see anything of substance get done before Opening Day barring a big injury or something of that nature. If the Cardinals were going to make a big trade, they likely would have by now. If another team suffers an injury and needs a slugger or pitcher quickly, maybe things could change. We shall see. Hopefully, Opening Day gets here and the Cardinals are red-hot to start the season and surprise people this year.
Trade speculation isn't slowing down and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller made a list of the top trade candidates who didn't get move with predicted landing spots to finish the season. For Cardinals starter Erick Fedde, Miller predicted he will land with the Cleveland Guardians eventually.
"Fedde Ends Season With: Cleveland Guardians," Miller said. "Ideally, he'll go to the Reds for a 'Fedde-Cincy Alfredo' headline. But if the Guardians are anywhere close to a playoff spot at the deadline, getting back Shane Bieber from Tommy John surgery and adding in an inexpensive arm like Fedde's could anchor a late push, as this is presently one of the bleakest rotations."
Fedde is going to be a free agent after the season and is making just $7.5 million this year so he is affordable. We shall see what happens with him.
