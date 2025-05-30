Cardinals $75 Million Ace Tabbed Trade Target For Astros
The St. Louis Cardinals have been connected to a lot of different trade rumors this season.
Expiring players like Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley have been tied to different trade rumors. Even players like infield prospect Thomas Saggese have been mentioned as potential trade chips, but they're not the only ones.
Zachary Howell of Clutch Points recently suggested the Cardinals could trade veteran starting pitcher Sonny Gray to the Houston Astros to help fix Houston's struggling rotation.
"Sonny Gray is an interesting name as the trade deadline gets closer. His 5-1 record is attractive, but his 4.06 ERA gives fans pause. His availability and value to the Cardinals could fluctuate drastically depending on their record," Howell wrote. "St. Louis has impressed in the NL Central division so far, but the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers are right behind them. All it would take is one slip and the Cardinals could go from second to fourth in the division in the span of two weeks.
"Gray is a serviceable replacement for Garcia in Espada’s rotation, but he would also be the third starter behind the Astros’ duo of Valdez and Brown. For Gray, that could be a good thing. This year, the 35-year-old was thrust into the spotlight as the Cardinals’ ace."
A potential Gray trade doesn't make much sense for the Cardinals. For one, they're competitive this season so trading one of their better starting pitchers wouldn't make much sense. But Gray's also on a long term deal that keeps him in St. Louis for a few seasons after this year.
To make this even more unlikely, Gray has a no-trade clause in his deal and has been vocal about wanting to stay with the Cardinals.
For the Astros, it would make sense to chase a pitcher like Gray, but this hypothetical deal doesn't make much sense at all.
