Cardinals 8-Time All-Star's Triumphant Return To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals officially are getting Nolan Arenado back on the active roster.
It's been a long road since Arenado was placed on the Injured List after the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passed. Arenado has been out since the end of July but is officially returning to the team on Monday and the club is sending infielder José Fermín back down to the minors, as shared by the team.
"INF Nolan Arenado has been activated from the 10-day IL," the Cardinals announced. "INF José Fermín has been optioned to Memphis (AAA)."
Fermín recently was promoted back up to St. Louis after it was announced that Masyn Winn's season is over due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old has played 23 games so far this season for the Cardinals and has a .298/.389/.404 slash line with one homer and five RBIs while seeing time at second base, third base, left field, right field, and designated hitter. Now, he returns to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
What's next for Nolan Arenado?
The big story of the day, of course, is the return of Arenado. Much has been said already about how his return could impact the team's plans down the stretch. It's going to be difficult to manage at-bats for the club, but, that's already been talked about enough.
The fact that Arenado has been able to get back into the mix should be viewed as a positive. He's been with the team since before the 2021 campaign began and has been everything the club could've hoped for since. Three All-Star nods, two Gold Glove Awards, leading the National League in WAR once, and overall a leader for the organization for years.
No matter what happens this upcoming offseason -- whether the Cardinals trade him or keep him again -- the fact that he could make it back for the last few weeks is important. If he does just have two more weeks worth of games with the team before some sort of trade this offseason, it's nice he'll be rocking a Cardinals jersey before the season wraps.
