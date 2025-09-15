Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 8-Time All-Star's Triumphant Return To St. Louis

Patrick McAvoy

May 28, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) runs out a single against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals officially are getting Nolan Arenado back on the active roster.

It's been a long road since Arenado was placed on the Injured List after the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline passed. Arenado has been out since the end of July but is officially returning to the team on Monday and the club is sending infielder José Fermín back down to the minors, as shared by the team.

"INF Nolan Arenado has been activated from the 10-day IL," the Cardinals announced. "INF José Fermín has been optioned to Memphis (AAA)."

Fermín recently was promoted back up to St. Louis after it was announced that Masyn Winn's season is over due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old has played 23 games so far this season for the Cardinals and has a .298/.389/.404 slash line with one homer and five RBIs while seeing time at second base, third base, left field, right field, and designated hitter. Now, he returns to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.

What's next for Nolan Arenado?

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado
Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The big story of the day, of course, is the return of Arenado. Much has been said already about how his return could impact the team's plans down the stretch. It's going to be difficult to manage at-bats for the club, but, that's already been talked about enough.

The fact that Arenado has been able to get back into the mix should be viewed as a positive. He's been with the team since before the 2021 campaign began and has been everything the club could've hoped for since. Three All-Star nods, two Gold Glove Awards, leading the National League in WAR once, and overall a leader for the organization for years.

No matter what happens this upcoming offseason -- whether the Cardinals trade him or keep him again -- the fact that he could make it back for the last few weeks is important. If he does just have two more weeks worth of games with the team before some sort of trade this offseason, it's nice he'll be rocking a Cardinals jersey before the season wraps.

Patrick McAvoy
