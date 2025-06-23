Cardinals' $81 Million Star Makes Sense As Phillies Trade Target
The St. Louis Cardinals need to make a decision with Ryan Helsley in the next few weeks. The flame-throwing righty will hit free agency at the end of the year, and St. Louis has to decide if it wants to trade him or not. When Helsley hits the open market, Spotrac projects him to sign for $81 million.
It's not guarantee the Cardinals trade Helsley, especially considering how they're contending right now, but it would make sense. There would be quite a lot of suitors for the closer, too.
Yahoo Sports' Russell Dorsey recently suggested the Phillies would be a potential landing spot for Helsley this season.
"Since being named the Cardinals’ closer in 2022, Ryan Helsley has been the definition of a shutdown closer. The right-hander’s 93 saves since then are sixth-most among relievers over that span," Dorsey wrote. "There might be some cause for concern with the Cardinals’ closer, but Helsley isn’t the first reliever to go through struggles. And with his track record being what it is, a contender might well believe that a few tweaks and a change of scenery could be just what Helsley needs."
The Phillies need bullpen help more than anything. Last season, they were aggressive at the trade deadline and went out to get the pitchers they needed. This season, they will need to do the same.
Helsley is expected to be one of the best, if not the best, relief pitcher on the market this season. It wouldn't be a cheap trade for the Phillies to execute, but it's the kind of deal that will help them chase down the New York Mets in the National League East.
It's also important to note that Phillies closer Jose Alvarado is suspended for 80 games and the postseason this year. Adding Helsley would give Philadelphia a reliable closer for October while Alvarado has to watch from the sidelines.
