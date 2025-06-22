Cardinals Likely To Hold Onto Two Rumored Trade Chips
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few intriguing trade chips on their roster including a trio of starting pitchers: Erick Fedde, Sonny Gray, and Miles Mikolas.
While Fedde makes a lot of sense as a potential trade chip, it's not as likely the Cardinals will trade Gray or Mikolas. The duo of Gray and Mikolas both have no-trade clauses on their respective contracts, which makes the idea of trading them a bit more difficult.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently reported Mikolas and Gray wouldn't waive their no-trade clauses this season, which would indicate both starting pitchers will remain on the roster for the rest of the season.
"Rival teams would love to get their hands on Cardinals starters Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas, but they have full no-trade clauses, and have no interest in waiving them," Nightengale wrote.
While both pitchers make sense as trade pieces for the Cardinals, if they're unwilling to waive their no-trade clauses, there's no reason to talk about the idea any further. This duo will likely remain with St. Louis for the rest of the season unless something drastically changes in the coming weeks.
Still, the Cardinals could look to trade Fedde among other top players. Fedde will likely net a decent return for St. Louis, but the star of the show could be closer Ryan Helsley, who's expected to be dealt this season, too.
If the Cardinals can find the right package for their flame throwing closer, they should be able to land multiple top prospects to boost their farm system. They're going to need to get creative if they can't trade Gray or Mikolas.