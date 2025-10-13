Cardinals All-Star Getting Buzz As Top Offseason Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals have slowly come to the realization that they need to rebuild their roster this offseason. Over the last few years, the Cardinals have fallen from grace and the fans have stopped showing up to support the team.
At the trade deadline this year, the Cardinals opted to trade a few of their top pitchers. Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, and Steven Matz were all moved at the trade deadline, which sets the Cardinals up for a bigger rebuild in the offseason. St. Louis could look to make a few big moves this winter, including multiple trades.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently highlighted Cardinals veteran Nolan Arenado as one of the top trade candidates of the offseason. It seems like Arenado is a lock to be traded, but he could be cut if the Cardinals can't find a deal.
Nolan Arenado could fit with Angels or Dodgers in offseason trade
"The St. Louis Cardinals have spent the better part of the last year trying to unload Nolan Arenado, and they will likely renew those efforts this winter with a focus on getting younger across the roster," Reuter wrote. "The future Hall of Famer is a shell of the player he was in his prime, but he is still a strong defender at third base, and he has adjusted to a more contact-oriented approach as his power has diminished.
"Between the money the Rockies are still paying and the money the Cardinals have deferred, his salary for next season is actually only $16 million, so that could make moving him a bit easier."
The Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers would both make a lot of sense as suitors for Arenado. Both teams were on Arenado's list of teams he would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for last offseason.
The Dodgers could use additional depth and they have the money to cut Arenado is it doesn't work out. At worst, he could be a solid defensive sub for the end of games. At the best, Arenado could platoon against southpaw pitchers.
The Angels are seemingly always looking to compete, but they're struggling to do so. Trading for Arenado would give them a solid veteran option at the hot corner, but it would be risky to take on the extra money.
Either way, the Cardinals should be looking to trade the veteran in the coming weeks.
