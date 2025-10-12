Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Face Franchise-Altering Brendan Donovan Decision

The Cardinals have a lot of big decisions to make in the offseason...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, but the biggest one revolves around infielder Brendan Donovan.

Donovan makes a lot of sense as a trade candidate and there would be no shortage of suitors if the Cardinals threw him on the trade block. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees were reportedly interested in Donovan at the trade deadline, but the Cardinals opted to hold on to him.

Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals could look to extend Donovan's contract rather than trade him during the offseason.

Cardinals could look to extend Brendan Donovan instead of trading him

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donova
Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs to third base against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"I've beat the drum for years now and will continue to do so: Brendan Donovan is worth keeping in St. Louis," Jacobs wrote. "Barring a great trade offer, I believe the combination of on-field performance and his off-the-field intangibles and leadership will be key to making this a shorter rebuild than some fans are fearful of.

"Donovan was a top player in baseball for the Cardinals this year prior to his turf toe injury, and he continues to grow in his influence in the Cardinals' dugout. As a new young core emerges over the next few seasons, a homegrown leader like Donovan can help the next generation build winning habits, attack each day with intention, and be ready when the time comes for them to ascend into true contention once again."

Re-signing Donovan only makes sense if the Cardinals have a short-term rebuild in mind. The Cardinals seem like they're a few years away from putting a World Series contender on the field, which is why the rumors have been heating up that Donovan could be traded.

Signing him to an extension would make sense in the short term, but if the Cardinals aren't going to be a World Series contender for the next three or four years, trading the star infielder might make the most sense.

At this point, Donovan's value is only going to deteriorate with age. His production is only going to get worse, too. It's going to be a very tough decision for the front office to make this winter.

More MLB: Cardinals Pitcher Defends Oli Marmol Amid Heavy Backlash

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News