Cardinals Face Franchise-Altering Brendan Donovan Decision
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason, but the biggest one revolves around infielder Brendan Donovan.
Donovan makes a lot of sense as a trade candidate and there would be no shortage of suitors if the Cardinals threw him on the trade block. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees were reportedly interested in Donovan at the trade deadline, but the Cardinals opted to hold on to him.
Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals could look to extend Donovan's contract rather than trade him during the offseason.
Cardinals could look to extend Brendan Donovan instead of trading him
"I've beat the drum for years now and will continue to do so: Brendan Donovan is worth keeping in St. Louis," Jacobs wrote. "Barring a great trade offer, I believe the combination of on-field performance and his off-the-field intangibles and leadership will be key to making this a shorter rebuild than some fans are fearful of.
"Donovan was a top player in baseball for the Cardinals this year prior to his turf toe injury, and he continues to grow in his influence in the Cardinals' dugout. As a new young core emerges over the next few seasons, a homegrown leader like Donovan can help the next generation build winning habits, attack each day with intention, and be ready when the time comes for them to ascend into true contention once again."
Re-signing Donovan only makes sense if the Cardinals have a short-term rebuild in mind. The Cardinals seem like they're a few years away from putting a World Series contender on the field, which is why the rumors have been heating up that Donovan could be traded.
Signing him to an extension would make sense in the short term, but if the Cardinals aren't going to be a World Series contender for the next three or four years, trading the star infielder might make the most sense.
At this point, Donovan's value is only going to deteriorate with age. His production is only going to get worse, too. It's going to be a very tough decision for the front office to make this winter.
