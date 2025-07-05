Cardinals Blockbuster? St. Louis Boss Hints All Options Are On Table
The St. Louis Cardinals arguably will be the team to watch ahead of the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
St. Louis has lost four straight games, but still has a 47-42 record. This happened a few weeks ago as well and the Cardinals then got hot. That's just the nature of the game. It's a 162-game season and there will be hot and cold streaks. Right now, St. Louis is in one of those cold streaks which is tough timing. The Cardinals are in the middle of a series against the first place Chicago Cubs and the trade deadline is 26 days away as of writing.
It's going to be interesting to see what the Cardinals do, but president of baseball operations John Mozeliak at least hinted that nothing is off the table and that if the standings reflect it, the Cardinals ownership could be in favor of adding, as shared by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
"If they choose to add, the front office expects to have the OK to spend." Goold said. "'It depends on what we look like,' president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. 'Revenue is part of it. We knew this year would be a little bit of a challenge. Nothing has changed in that regard. I do think ownership, if they saw we were in a spot and it made sense to do something, I think they’d support it.'
"Mozeliak said he has not been told to trim payroll — which was an offseason goal the Cardinals did immediately and then attempted to do later with unsuccessful trade talks. The Cardinals knew their revenue from their broadcast deal would be reduced by around 23 percent in 2025, and they braced themselves for a fall in ticket sales too. The Cardinals’ annual run in the top three for average attendance is over as they’ve slipped to 14th this season, behind Arizona."
So, there you have it. If the Cardinals can get hot ahead of the deadline, an addition is possible. But, that also means selling is possible of the team stays cold. We're just a few weeks away from finding out.
