Cardinals Trade Deadline Teaser: St. Louis Should Make Easy Call
There are 27 days until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline comes and passes.
It's been a long few months. Each and every days there has been more and more chatter about the St. Louis Cardinals. This has been the case since the 2024 season ended. Back then, the Cardinals talked about a "reset" for the franchise and hinted that it wanted to save cash and trade away veterans. Things didn't work out for a variety of reasons and the Cardinals entered the 2025 season with a pretty similar-looking roster.
The expectations were low by the national media heading into the campaign. This has led to all of the noise each day about who the Cardinals could trade away. St. Louis entered the season with plenty of people already writing the season off as a loss and talked about the Cardinals as essentially a feeder program for teams like the New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers with guys like Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley mentioned.
But, the Cardinals have been good. There have been some inconsistent stretches, as is the case each season. There are 162 games to be played but the Cardinals have been more good than bad. St. Louis entered play on Friday with a 47-41 record ahead of one of the most important series of the year against the Chicago Cubs.
That's where things stand. The Cardinals have been better than expected and are right in the mix in both the National League Central and Wild Card races. There still are 27 days left to go so anything could happen, but this is a roster worth investing in. The Cardinals do all of the little things. St. Louis has arguably the best defense in the league and there isn't a glaring hole pitching-wise or in the lineup. It would be nice to add a starter, but Michael McGreevy is waiting in the wings.
The Cardinals have gotten too much negative buzz. This is a team that is fun to watch each day and comes to play. Give them a chance.