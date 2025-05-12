Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Breakout Star Making Major Statement

The Cardinals have a budding superstar on their hands right now...

Jul 29, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; A detailed view of a hat and glove in the dugout of the St. Louis Cardinals in the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. The Cardinals defeated the Marlins 11-6. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have a rising superstar on their hands.

Last year, Cardinals outfielder Victor Scott II was one of the hottest prospects in the system and earned a role on the big league club out of Spring Training. He was ice-cold when the regular season kicked off and was sent down to the minors and only appeared in 53 games in the majors.

He was in a similar situation heading into Spring Training again this year. Scott was in a position battle for center field and won the job out of camp. Scott has appeared in 37 games so far this season and looks like a completely different player. So far, he's slashing .290/.357/.403 with two homers, 18 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, six doubles, and one triple.

Obviously, his bat has taken a huge step forward. But, he has been great defensively as well. He's in the 99th percentile in OAA with six right now, is in the 72nd percentile in arm strength, and is in the 100th percentile in sprint speed. What makes his performance even more impressive is the fact that he's just 24 years old.

Scott won't be a free agent until 2031. There was a time in Spring Training in which it wasn't even clear if Scott would make the roster. Now, he looks like a budding superstar. His performance so far this season has been a massive statement for the future of the franchise. St. Louis has found its answer in center field and if he can keep on this trajectory, he could be one of the very best in the league.

