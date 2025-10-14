Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Could Cut Ties With Fan-Favorite Outfielder: 2 Potential Landing Spots

The Cardinals are expected to undergo some big changes this winter.

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have some tough decisions to make this offseason after going 78-84 and missing the postseason for the third straight year.

Under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, they will begin a rebuild as soon as the World Series reaches its end. This means that they could look to trade certain players to contending teams.

Among the players who could be traded is outfielder and fan-favorite Lars Nootbaar, as the Cardinals have a lot of left-handed bats in their mix and could decide it's time to clear out the logjam. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists Nootbaar as a possible trade chip. Here are two potential fits for the 28-year-old outfielder.

Kansas City Royals

Royals
The Royals are a team that struggled offensively in 2025, which ultimately caused them to miss the postseason after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central. Their outfield production was severely lacking this season, so a potential upgrade makes sense.

Nootbaar hit .234/.325/.361 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI and a .686 OPS in 2025. However, a change of scenery could help him out, and the Royals are hoping to contend next year, so it could make sense.

Even with Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez, the Royals didn't get much offense this season, but Nootbaar could be a solid addition. He brings speed and elite defense and can also give them an upgrade offensively.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers can never be counted out when any player becomes available, either via trade or free agency. They always seem to have room for any type of upgrade.

Nootbaar is from Southern California and was drafted by the Cardinals out of USC in 2018. But the Dodgers may need a fourth outfielder next season with Michael Conforto hitting free agency.

Going to Los Angeles would allow Nootbaar to have a homecoming of sorts and a chance to play for a World Series contender. He is under club control for two more seasons, and the Dodgers could easily find a fit for him if they are the ones to trade for him.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Nootbaar is part of the Cardinals' sell-off this coming offseason and where he might end up, but the Dodgers could be an interesting fit for him.

