Cardinals Could Make $73M Proposal For Starter, High-Leverage Reliever
There are a lot of intriguing players available in free agency and the St. Louis Cardinals should look to add at least a little bit.
St. Louis won 83 games in 2024 and even if it trades some talent away this winter, it still could win some games in 2025. There are changes on the way for the Cardinals and it doesn't seem like the 2025 season will be one where the team contends, but maybe they could surprise us.
The New York Mets were in a similar situation last offseason -- albeit with a much higher payroll. New York had a tough 2023 season and seemed like it was going to use the 2024 campaign as a bridge year.
New York invested in veterans on short-term, bounce-back deals and things worked out in its favor. The Mets made a run to the National League Championship Series to the surprise of many. The Cardinals may not have high expectations heading into the 2025 season, but there are players worth investing in.
Two players that the Cardinals should consider are former Mets starter Sean Manaea and former Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin. Manaea was a big reason why the Mets made a deep playoff run. He had a 3.47 ERA in 32 starts for the Mets and is projected to land a deal this offseason just under $72 million over four years.
Martin spent the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox and had a 3.45 ERA in 2024 and a 1.05 ERA in 2023. He's now 38 years old and is projected to land a deal roughly worth $1.4 million.
The reason why deals like this could work is that Martin could help add another weapon to the bullpen without breaking the bank. Manaea would be expensive, but a four-year deal would make him a piece for the future even after Chaim Bloom takes over.
This is just a hypothetical, but it could help make the Cardinals better without shelling out too much money.
