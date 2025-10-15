Cardinals Defensive Standouts Named Finalists For Major Accomplishment
The 2025 season was a difficult one for the St. Louis Cardinals. They went 78-84 and finished in fourth place in the National League Central, missing the postseason for the third straight year in the process.
However, not every aspect of the 2025 season was a failure for St. Louis. Despite their record, they remained one of Major League Baseball's strongest teams defensively. They had Gold Glove winners at second base and third base in Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado to start the season.
As Chaim Bloom begins his tenure as president of baseball operations, the Cardinals can at least fall back on their defense as a sign of hope for the future.
2 Cardinals Nominated For Major Accomplishment
On Wednesday, the finalists for Gold Glove awards were announced, and two of them were members of the Cardinals.
"Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn and center fielder Victor Scott II among the NL Gold Glove finalists per the announcement made on ESPN 101 this morning from the Rawlings Experience," Lynn Worthy posted on X.
Both players were standouts in the field and helped the Cardinals maintain their status as one of the elite defensive teams in the league. The offense and pitching certainly didn't carry their weight this year, but the Cardinals can at least say that their defense was better than average.
Neither player has won a Gold Glove before, so if they do win, it will be the first time for both of them. Back in 2021, the Cardinals had five players win Gold Gloves.
Winn made only three errors all season long and Scott only made six, so both players have a good chance to win their first Gold Gloves. The other finalists at the shortstop position are Nick Allen of the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts.
Scott will have to contend with Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong and Jacob Young of the Washington Nationals. But both players were solid defensively and have at the very least earned some well-deserved recognition for what they were able to do.
The Gold Glove winners will be revealed shortly after the conclusion of the World Series. It will be interesting to see if Scott and Winn ultimately win the awards at their positions after putting together strong years defensively.
Despite missing the postseason, the Cardinals can at least be satisfied with their defense for 2025.
