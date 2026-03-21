Cardinals Breakout Candidate: No. 1 Prospect Ready to Dominate in MLB

The St. Louis Cardinals have tried to win for the last few seasons, but it hasn't worked the way they would have liked. As a result, when they moved on from John Mozeliak this offseason, they began a huge rebuild in the vision of their new president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom.

After trading a slew of veterans, including Brendan Donovan and Sonny Gray, the Cardinals have turned their attention toward the young players, which they have a lot of. This season, the Cardinals should see the debut of top prospects like JJ Wetherholt and Quinn Mathews. They were able to add a slew of other talented young players to their organization in the four major trades they made this offseason, but nobody stands out more than Wetherholt.

MLB.com's Ben Weinrib recently discussed Wetherholt as one of the top young players in baseball this year, projecting him to make the opening day roster, start at second base, and compete for the National League Rookie of the Year award.

JJ Wetherholt is the top breakout candidate in St. Louis

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter JJ Wetherholt (77) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Wetherholt has one of the best hit tools in the Minors and backs it up with elite discipline. He hardly ever chases or misses, regardless of pitch type, and has been tapping into more of his power as he reached Triple-A last year," Weinrib wrote. "The Pittsburgh native likely won't have a chance to play shortstop with the Cards, since Masyn Winn has established himself as the best defender in the Majors there, but he has enough arm and quickness for any infield position. Expect him to be the Opening Day second baseman and contend for NL Rookie of the Year honors."

Wetherholt is one of the rare five-tool prospects who has the chance to develop each tool to an bove average level in the big leagues. He's a solid defender with good speed and an incredible bat. Given the fact that the Cardinals traded Donovan to clear a path for Wetherholt at second base, the entire organization seems to have confidence in him.

Wetherholt is one of the few rookies around the league who already has a role carved out for him. Whether or not he struggles early on, he's going to be given a chance to bounce back at second base. Because of this starting role on offense, the Cardinals youngster has a better chance to bring hom the NL Rookie of the Year award than many are suggesting. If he can continue to crush the ball like he has for most of the spring, he's going to be the team's breakout star this year.