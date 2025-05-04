Cardinals-Dodgers Possible Blockbuster Trade Gets Update
The St. Louis Cardinals have been in trade rumors for months and most of them have had at least something to do with star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Will he end up getting moved this season? Maybe. But, obviously nothing got done throughout the offseason. The Cardinals were linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a handful of occasions because Arenado is from the area, but nothing ever came up of substance.
USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale talked about Arenado on Sunday and shared the Cardinals are still trying to trade him, but noted that the Dodgers haven't expressed interest in a move at this moment.
"Meanwhile, they still are trying to trade All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado," Nightengale said. "The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to express interest while still hoping that third baseman Max Muncy escapes his early-season struggles."
So far this season, Arenado has appeared in 30 games and is slashing .237/.326/.395 with three home runs, 13 RBIs, one stolen base, nine doubles, and 13 runs scored. The Cardinals star infielder has provided stellar defense from the hot corner as well that he has become owned for.
Trade buzz has picked up in a major way over the last week or so. The Cardinals have played 33 games overall and are 14-19 on the season and in fourth place in the National League Central. If the Cardinals don't turn things around, the trade rumors are only going to pick up. It hasn't seemed likely that the Dodgers would be in the mix for Arenado and Nightengale confirmed this fact.
