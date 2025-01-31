Cardinals Ex-Top Prospect May Be Poised For Big Contributions In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have not dipped their toe in the water for any free agents just yet. Instead, they are hoping to cut payroll and give opportunities to their younger players in 2025.
This means that players such as Jordan Walker will be given a full run this season as the starting right fielder. The 22-year-old came up to the Major Leagues in 2023 and was a bright spot during a 91-loss season.
However, Walker hit just .201 with five home runs, 20 RBI and a .619 OPS in 2024, resulting in a lengthy trip down to Memphis.
Cardinals' insider Jeff Jones notes that Walker has been putting in work this offseason to improve and that he may be on the brink of becoming a star.
"Jordan Walker looks and sounds like a player who has grown from the lessons of the last two seasons and is on the precipice of becoming the player everyone is waiting for him to unlock. Now all he has to do is hit," Jones tweeted.
Walker was drafted as a third baseman but was moved to the outfield after St. Louis acquired Nolan Arenado. He has struggled defensively in the past, but it appears he is making strides.
Even if Arenado is traded, Walker would be blocked at third base, but if he can get his bat going and stay hot, he could end up being a mainstay in right field and finally becoming the star he was meant to become when he first broke into the big-leagues.
