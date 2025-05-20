Cardinals Expected To 'Consider' Trades Involving Red-Hot Duo
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't in the position many expected them to be in right now.
If you had said at the beginning of the season that the Cardinals would be closer to last place in the division toward the end of May, that wouldn't have shocked people. That's not because the Cardinals don't have talent on the team, but because there was just so much negative buzz and low expectations for the team.
The Cardinals have quieted the noise, though, and currently have a 27-21 record and just blew out the top team in baseball on Monday night in the Detroit Tigers. Vibes are high in St. Louis right now, but that doesn't take away from the fact that changes are coming after the season with Chaim Bloom taking over as president of baseball operations. It's going to be interesting to see how the team handles the roster throughout the summer. Before the club's recent hot streak, it was easy to suggest trades left and right, but St. Louis is playing winning baseball and changing the narrative.
While this is the case, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch suggested that the team will "consider" trades for Steven Matz and Ryan Helsley this summer, although that's not a guarantee they will be moved.
"They'll consider trades for Matz and Helsley, and those will be telling for what the team feels about its depth at those positions or the opportunity to contend," Goold said. "If the record really takes a nosedive, then they'll listen on all three of those players for sure, and (Miles Mikolas) will have to weigh his no-trade clause at that time. If all three get to season's end with the Cardinals, they're likely to let all three walk with Helsley getting consideration for a QO to secure a draft pick and the others becoming free agents."
Helsley and Matz have both been great this season. Right now, Helsley has a 2.81 ERA and nine saves in 16 outings. Matz has a 1.91 ERA in 12 appearances while seeing time in the rotation and bullpen.
