Cardinals Expected To Sever Ties With 3x All-Star After 2 Seasons
The St. Louis Cardinals are heading into the 2025-26 offseason with a lot of work to do. One of their biggest storylines will be about which players will ultimately be traded.
They are rebuilding under Chaim Bloom, who recently took over as president of baseball operations for John Mozeliak. As the rebuild begins, the Cardinals likely won't be looking to do anything crazy to improve the team for 2026.
The offseason will officially kick off after the World Series comes to an end. By then, fans can expect to see some players moved, including right-hander Sonny Gray, who has one year left on his contract.
Sonny Gray Likely To Be Traded From Cardinals
In an article in Bleacher Report, Joel Reuter listed Gray as a possible trade chip this coming offseason. Gray has a no-trade clause that he previously decided to exercise last offseason, but is seemingly more open to exploring other opportunities this winter.
"After balking at the idea of waiving his no-trade clause last offseason, Sonny Gray has indicated he is more open to the idea this winter, and that immediately moves him to the top of the list of most likely Cardinals trade chips," Reuter wrote.
"The Cardinals will need to do something to offset some of his $35 million price tag if they hope to bring back anything of value in return, but he would be a welcome addition to the rotation of more than a few contenders."
Gray went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts with the Cardinals this year. He also struck out 201 batters over 180 2/3 innings of work.
The Cardinals signed Gray to a three-year, $75 million contract after the 2023 season, hoping he could lead them back to contention after a 71-91 finish. However, they have now posted two losing seasons in the last three years, having gone 78-84 this year.
There will likely be a lot of contenders that are willing to take Gray off the Cardinals' hands this coming offseason. Starting pitching is always in high demand with rising costs in free agency, so teams unwilling to spend the necessary money there could pivot to Gray in a possible trade. It will be interesting to see what his market looks like and if the Cardinals can ultimately find any takers for the veteran right-hander.
